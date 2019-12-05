|
Margaret A. Montroy, age 90, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Sarah Reed Senior Living. She was born in Wyoming, Mich. on April 4, 1929, daughter of the late Paul and Katherine Hagstrom.
Margaret was a homemaker and a caregiver for many people over the years. She had a strong faith and enjoyed attending church. Margaret liked doing puzzles, playing pinochle and especially treasured time spent with her family.
Margaret is survived by five sons, Gary (Lan), Michael (Lorraine), Daniel, Dennis (Evelyn), and Bruce (Margaret) Montroy; three daughters, Katherine Davidson, Patricia McKinney (Chuck) and Kimberly Shepard (Scot); two sisters, Kathleen Probst (Clarence), and Phyllis Olberg; one brother, Robert Hagstrom (Casey); 25 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Montroy; infant son, Mark; and several brothers and sisters.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Kelly and all the staff at Sarah Reed for the wonderful care given to Margaret.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Saturday at 10 a.m., conducted by Pastor Amery Brenly. Interment will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to a church of one's choice.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2019