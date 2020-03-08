|
Margaret A. "Peg" McGrady Zellefrow Magee, age 83, of Harborcreek, lost a courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Peg was born in the family home in Worthington, Pa., on November 17, 1936, daughter of the late William P. and Gertrude P. Cypher McGrady. She was the fifth of seven children.
Peg graduated from West Franklin High School in 1954. In July of 1956, she married Robert Zellefrow and they had five children together. They were married until his death in 1973. In 1978, she married Larry Magee. Peg and Larry would have celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on March 10, 2020.
Peg's legacy is her love for family, going to the casino, playing cards and bowling, where she had several 300 games. Peg looked forward to the holidays, picnics or anytime she could gather her family together and be able to serve her baked ham with gravy and famous potato salad, where one serving is too many and 100 ain't enough! She will be sadly missed by her family and fondly remembered by all those she touched in her lifetime.
In addition to her parents and first husband, Peg was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Zellefrow; four sisters, Dorothy Kerr, Betty Rome, Joann Betti, and Nancy McCullough; and one brother, Lt. Jack McGrady.
Peg is survived by her husband, Larry Magee; five children, Robert Zellefrow (Cheryl), Vicki Zellefrow, David Zellefrow (Vicki), Cathy Zellefrow, and Twyla Zellefrow; one sister, Mary Smith of Worthington, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews. Peg is further survived by 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, all of whom she was extremely proud. They all had the privilege of calling her "Nunny," "Grandma," or "Mam."
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 10 a.m, conducted by Rev. John Malthaner. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020