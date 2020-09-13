1/2
Margaret A. Peggy Sertz
1938 - 2020
Margaret A. "Peggy" Sertz, age 81, of Fairview, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born in Jamaica, New York, on December 14, 1938, a daughter of the late Benoit and Lucy (Werkmeister) Gillick.

Peggy graduated from the St. Vincent School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Vincent Hospital.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts, and spending time with family. She and her husband golfed in a league at Fox Run for many years.

Peggy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard "Tom" Sertz; children, Stephen Sertz of Concord Township, Ohio, and Kathleen Murphy, husband Michael of Erie; and grandchildren, Kayla Murphy and Zachary Sertz. She is also survived by her sisters, Arlene Brink of Erie and Lucille Fischer, husband Robert of Williamsburg, Va.

Friends are invited to a funeral mass at St. George Church, 5145 Peach Street, on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment was private in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. George Church
