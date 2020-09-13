Margaret A. "Peggy" Sertz, age 81, of Fairview, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born in Jamaica, New York, on December 14, 1938, a daughter of the late Benoit and Lucy (Werkmeister) Gillick.
Peggy graduated from the St. Vincent School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Vincent Hospital.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts, and spending time with family. She and her husband golfed in a league at Fox Run for many years.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard "Tom" Sertz; children, Stephen Sertz of Concord Township, Ohio, and Kathleen Murphy, husband Michael of Erie; and grandchildren, Kayla Murphy and Zachary Sertz. She is also survived by her sisters, Arlene Brink of Erie and Lucille Fischer, husband Robert of Williamsburg, Va.
Friends are invited to a funeral mass at St. George Church, 5145 Peach Street, on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment was private in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the American Cancer Society
