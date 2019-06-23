|
Margaret A. Sementilli, age 61, of Orlando, Fla., passed away on June 10th, 2019. She was born May 28th, 1958 in Erie, daughter of the late William R. Weston, Sr. and Karen S. Weston.
Margaret was a 1976 graduate of the former Tech Memorial High School, and a 2007 graduate from Gannon University with a Masters in Juvenile Justice. Margaret enjoyed cooking, baking, and telling it how it is. She was especially known for her chocolate chip cookies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William R. Weston Jr.
Survivors include one son, Andrew J. Sementilli of Maryland; two sisters, Nancy Berquist of Dubois, Pa., and Karen Hischuck (Greg) of Kissimmee, Fla.; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Contributions may be made to PFLAG, via their website at www.pflag.org
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019