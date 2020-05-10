|
|
Margaret "Aggie" Will Roudybush, 77, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Erie on August 13, 1942, a daughter of the late Leo and R. Eleanor Hill Will.
Aggie graduated from Villa Maria Academy in 1960 and worked as an accounting clerk with Scott Enterprises for 12 years before retiring in 2004. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, VFW Post 470 and the American Legion Post 11. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cards and darts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Joan Dembinski.
Survivors include two sons, Lawrence Roudybush (Dee Adams) of Erie and L. Scott Roudybush (Julie) of Waterford; one daughter, Mona Free of Waterford; one brother, Jerome Will (Ann) of Edinboro; one sister, Rose Osterberg of Erie; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the VFW Post 470, 1808 W. 26th St., Erie, 16508.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020