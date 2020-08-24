Margaret Alice Peters, R.N., 88, of Youngsville, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at home, of natural causes, with her son Jonathan by her side.
Born May 4, 1932, at the Huntington Hospital in Orbisonia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Fern Overdorf Warner and the Rev. Ray Andrew Warner, a Presbyterian minister.
Mrs. Peters graduated from Trinity High School in Washington, Pa. She attended the Washington Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1952.
While employed as an emergency room nurse at Washington Hospital she met and fell in love with Dr. Richard Peters, who was serving his internship at the hospital. They married June 13, 1954, at the Laboratory Presbyterian Church, four days after Dr. Peters graduation from the University of Pittsburgh Medical School. The wedding was officiated by her father and Dr. Peters' father, Rev. Lester William Peters, a Methodist minister.
In 1954, Mrs. Peters settled in Youngsville with her husband, where they started a family and he began a medical practice. They became stalwarts of the community, joined the Youngsville First United Methodist Church, and served the public throughout their lifetimes.
Mrs. Peters retired from nursing to raise her three boys, Alan, David and Jonathan. Like her husband, she supported many civic and religious activities. She was the Methodist Church organist for decades, was a Cub Scout den mother and nurtured many future Eagle Scouts. She was on the Board of Olmstead Manor, Kane, Pa., was a Hospice of Warren County volunteer and American Red Cross volunteer.
In 1980, when the town aquafer was threatened by PCP runoff, she ran for Youngsville Town Council on a platform promoting water protection, and won. She served for eighteen years.
She is survived by her brother, David Rea Warner and his wife, Millie of Phoenix, Ariz. and three sons, Richard Alan and David Andrew, both of Nashville, enn., and Jonathan Lester of Youngsville. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Renee Peters, Lauren and Stephen Peters-Collaer and Padraig Pearce Shannon, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard Alan Peters and her brother, Edward Whittlesey Warner.
Friends are invited to call at the Youngsville First United Methodist Church from 10:00-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:30 at the church with Pastor Linda Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in the Youngsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Youngsville, Pa. Those wishing to sign the online guestbook may do so by logging on to https://www.nelsonfuneralhome.net/
. The Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Youngsville have been entrusted with all arrangements.
