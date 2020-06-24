Margaret Ann Behringer passed away peacefully, on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Twinbrook Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. "Marg" or "Maggie," as she was lovingly known to friends and family, was born on November 5, 1940. She was a lifelong resident of Lawrence Park, Pa.
Marg had a keen ability to appreciate life's simple pleasures: a lottery ticket, a coffee with friends at McDonald's, a jigsaw puzzle, a tasty dessert. She could always find a reason to celebrate, evidenced by her many decorations for each and every holiday. Marg's relatives could always count on a birthday card from her being first to arrive, lovingly signed, "Happy cake and candles day."
Margaret was an avid reader, and a paperback was never far from her side. She loved finding her next good read at a used book sale. She was a graduate of Lawrence Park High School and spent decades volunteering to work the polls on Election Days and delivering food for Meals On Wheels.
A poem hung on the wall by her front door captures how much Marg took comfort in her routine: "It's nice to know that some things will never change – That tomorrow the sun will rise, people will go to work, babies will be born, and life will go on. It's nice to know that I can pick up the phone even if I haven't talked to you in weeks or seen you in months, and it will seem like only yesterday that we were together."
Marg is survived by many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Behringer; and her mother, Neal Bird Behringer, whom she called "Ma" and considered her dearest friend.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Twinbrook for the care, comfort, company, and kindness they provided to her, especially during these trying circumstances the last few months. Marg and her family are also very grateful for all of the help her neighbors and friends provided over the years.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Friday, June 26th from 11 a.m. to until the time of a Prayer Service there at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1001 State St., Suite 502, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 24, 2020.