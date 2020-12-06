Margaret Ann (Hanley) Gallagher Duda Schloss, age 91, of Flagler Beach, Fla. and formerly of Erie, Pa. went to her final rest on November 29, 2020 at her apartment in Pittsburgh, Pa. Peggy was born in Erie, Pa., on December 7, 1928, a daughter of John L. Hanley and Mary S. Brader.
Peggy graduated from Cathedral Grade School, Villa Maria High School then attended Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, Pa. She subsequently worked as a Registered Nurse at Saint Vincent Hospital, as a private duty nurse and in Central Supply. Later she worked at Presbyterian Lodge and Western Reserve. She fondly spoke of her years working at the Sisters of Mercy Infirmary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 38 years, Robert Gallagher, then by Nick Duda and by Edward "Corky" Schloss of 20 years. Peg was also preceded in death by her siblings, Rita Will, Marylane Foley, Edward Hanley and Michael J. Hanley.
Peggy is survived by her children: Patrick J. Gallagher (Jane) of Mineral, Va.; Michael F. Gallagher (Marilyn) of Fairview, Pa.; Kevin J. Gallagher (Kathy) of Flagler Beach, Fla.; Dr. Sean P. Gallagher of Bala Cynwyd, Pa, and Erin M. Marsteller (Brad) of Bethel Park, Pa. She is further survived by her grandchildren Colleen Kalil (Dan) and Meghan Gallagher; Cara Gallagher and Keegan Gallagher (Heather); Brian Gallagher and Katie Gallagher; Shannon LoPresti (Chuck), Nick Marsteller and Maggie Marsteller. She is further survived by Tim Schloss (Chris), Kim Levine (Jim), Mary Bengel (Bob), and Melissa Palys as well as the Duda Family and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We shall miss her unconditional love, the great devotion to Our Lord and Blessed Mother, her great love of her grandchildren and the fun times playing cards. She was truly an inspiration.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Saint Peter Cathedral, Erie and a celebration of life will take place next summer once COVID 19 is under control. Arrangements were handled by the John F. Slater Funeral Home, Inc., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. Donations in her memory can be made to the Saint Peter Cathedral Endowment Fund for its historic preservation, c/o 230 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16501. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.