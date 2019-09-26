|
|
Margaret B. (McLaughlin) Seth, age 93, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her daughter's residence, with her loving family by her side. She was born in McKean, on June 20, 1926, a daughter of the late Valentine William and Bertha (Dahlkemper) McLaughlin.
Margaret was a graduate of McKean High School and the Erie Business School. She worked at Erie Insurance until the birth of her first child. After all her children were in school, she worked at Sears. Margaret was a longtime member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in McKean, where she was a member of the Rosary Society and the Sunshine Circle. She enjoyed traveling, reading and puzzles, and was a fantastic baker. She saw the best in everybody and touched many lives.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Seth in 1995; and infant son, Richard Seth; three brothers, Roy, Wilford and Lloyd McLaughlin; and her sister, Elsie Danowski.
Survivors include her seven children and spouses, James Seth, Jr., wife Jyree Ost of Sacramento, Calif., Bonnie Tecza, husband Joseph of Kansas City, Mo., Karen Dishinger, husband Paul of Waterford, Matthew Seth, wife Cindy of Waterford, Dennis Seth, wife Bridget of Erie, Mary Suminski, husband John of Edinboro, and Raymond Seth, wife Kim of Fairview; and one sister, Sylvia Ploss of Waterford; and one brother, Donald McLaughlin, wife Florence of Erie; and a brother-in-law, Leo Danowski of Erie. Thirteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at St. Francis Xavier Church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of the funeral mass at 10 a.m. with Rev. Jason Feigh presiding. Interment will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Memorials may be made to UPMC Family Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Suite 244, Erie PA 16501. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
