Margaret Baranowski

1921 – 2020
Pomfret, Conn. – Margaret (Niedzielski) Baranowski went home to Our Lord on June 22, 2020. She was born on February 16, 1921, in Erie, Pa., to the late Frank and Frances (Lewandowski) Niedzielski.
Her greatest love was being a nurse. She earned her R.N. degree through the Army Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. She worked at Hamot Hospital in Erie and while working, earned her bachelor's degree from Villa Maria College. In 1963, she followed her husband Joseph to Milwaukee, Wis. where he accepted a new position. While there she worked at Wood Veterans Administration Hospital for 20 years. After Joseph's retirement, they moved back to Erie where she returned to Hamot Hospital to continue her nursing career. In 2005 Margaret moved to Pomfret, Conn. to reside with her daughter, Cynthia and her son-in-law, Robert Laurendeau.
In addition to Cynthia and Robert, Margaret is survived by three granddaughters, Sharon LeBlanc of Enon Valley, Pa., Katherine (Anthony) Pezzano of Putnam, Conn. and Yvette (Troy) Hollenbeck of Pomfret, Conn.; and nine great-grandchildren, Amanda, Alex, Mark, Erin, Brian, Sarah, Julia, Joey, and Abigail.
She was predeceased by her husband, the late Joseph Baranowski; and her seven siblings.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Most Holy Trinity Church, 568 Pomfret St., Pomfret, Conn., at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020.
If you wish to make a memorial gift, please consider Hospice of CT, P.O. Box 632, Putnam, CT 06260, the Pomfret Fire Department, 67 Hampton Rd., Pomfret, CT 06258 or to Most Holy Trinity Church, 568 Pomfret Rd., Pomfret, CT 06259.
Due to social distancing concerns, a private Funeral Mass and internment will be held at Gate of Heaven Chapel, Erie, Pa., on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Her Catholic faith inspired all she met, and she would say, "This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad."
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT 06260. For memorial guestbook, please visit www.GilmanandValade.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.