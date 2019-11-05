|
Margaret Barbara Caldwell, age 90, of Erie, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born in Butler, Pa., on September 13, 1929, daughter of the late Merle F. and Barbara Anthony Young.
Margaret graduated from Academy High School and she was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she had many lifelong friends. She was a librarian with Erie County for over 20 years. Margaret cherished her friends and family and she loved giving the Lord praise.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Kathleen McGill (Tom) of North East and Lisa Vik (Robert) of Texas; two sisters, Doris Huey (Elmer) of North Carolina and Sue Butler (Jim) of North East; two grandchildren, Kara Trombetta (Joe) and Aaron Brown (Sarah Tomaso); and three great-grandchildren, Anthony, Max and Norah.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Max E. Guyer; and her second husband, Howard Caldwell.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Thursday at 10 a.m. conducted by Rev. Jerry Davis. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 5, 2019