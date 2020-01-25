|
Margaret D. (Chermack) Barabas, age 95, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Saint Mary's Home of Erie.
She was born in Erie, on March 2, 1924, the daughter of the late, Joseph and Anna (Bardun) Chermack.
Margaret was devoted to family and friends, and was a caregiver to many. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and knitting. Margaret especially loved going on walks at Presque Isle with her husband, Joe.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Barabas, two sons, Joseph Barabas, Jr. and William Barabas, a grandson, Troy Bielak, and a brother, Bill Chermack.
She is survived by her son, James and his wife, Judy of Harborcreek, her daughter, Mary Ann and her husband, Daniel Tempestini of Erie, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a sister, Sr. Mary Grace Chermack OSF of Perrysville, Pa. and a brother, Joseph Chermack and his wife, Sandy of Erie. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call on Sunday at the Kloecker-Razanauskas Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 701 East Avenue, Erie, PA 16503, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and on Monday at St. Mary's Home of Erie, 607 E. 26th Street from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Home of Erie or the Special Olympics.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the entire staff at St. Mary's Home for their compassionate care.
