Freay Funeral Home - Mayville
139 S Erie Street
Mayville, NY 14757
(716) 753-7144
Margaret Hilliker
Margaret Hilliker
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freay Funeral Home - Mayville
139 S Erie Street
Mayville, NY 14757
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
South Ripley United Methodist Church
10008 NE Sherman Rd
Ripley, NY
Margaret D. Breed Hilliker


1923 - 2019
Margaret D. Breed Hilliker Obituary
SOUTH RIPLEY- Margaret D. Breed Hilliker, 96, of South Ripley, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home, with family by her side.

She was born April 7, 1923 on the family homestead on Route 6 in Union City, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles and Ida McCray Breed.

Margaret took pride in being a mother and homemaker, family was her life. In her younger years, she worked in an Ajax plant in Corry, Pa. during WWII until she moved to South Ripley, N.Y. where she remained for the remainder of her life. In her later years, she worked at Better Baked Foods in North East, Pa.

She was an active member of the Park United Methodist Church in North East, Pa. where she was President of the Women's Circle. She was a member of the South Ripley United Methodist Church. She was a member and Past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star Shiloh Chapter #153 North East, Pa. She had also been highly involved as a 4H Leader for the South Ripley Clovers for a number of years where she made a difference in the lives of local youths and their families. She was a selfless, caring woman who put her loved ones first and will be sadly missed by her family.

Margaret is survived by her five children; Sally (Dale) Erdman of Northport, Ala., Sandy (Richard) Light of Ripley, N.Y., Brian Hilliker of Warren, Ohio, Jo Ann D. Hilliker of Ripley, N.Y., and Cheryl (Rick) Vaillancourt of Mayville, N.Y., eight grandchildren; Matthew, Daniel, Paul, Misty, Adam, Andrew, Rachel and Justyn, eight great-grandchildren; Landon, Cheyenne, Senna, Gabrielle, Edward, Lorelai, Chloe and Henry, one sister; Esma Bisbee of Union City, Pa., one brother; Edward Breed of Kokomo, Ind., and many nieces and nephews scattered across the U.S.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Edward P. Hilliker, to whom she was a WWII bride having married on January 4, 1944 in Clymer, N.Y., her parents; Charles and Ida Breed, an infant son; Irwin M. Hilliker, four sisters; Ione Warner, Charlotte Webb, Joann Webb, Mary Lou Bridgham and one brother; Morris Breed.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the South Ripley United Methodist Church (10008 NE Sherman Rd, Ripley, NY 14775). The Rev. Rebecca Ward will officiate. Burial will be in the Beaverdam Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Pa.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Freay Funeral Home in Mayville (139 S. Erie St).

Memorial contributions can be made to the CCE Chautauqua Co. 4H Fund (3542 Turner Road, Jamestown, NY 14701).

Memorial contributions can be made to the CCE Chautauqua Co. 4H Fund (3542 Turner Road, Jamestown, NY 14701).

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 21, 2019
