Margaret E. Wike, 93, of North East, Pa., passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at her daughters' home in Westfield, N.Y.
She was born on August 16, 1926 in Barkeyville, Pa., a daughter of the late Daniel L. and Cora M. Cokaine Williams.
Margaret was a member of Park United Methodist Church in North East and for many years she had worked in food service with the North East School District. She enjoyed baking, tending to her garden and visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband (m. 1948), Silas E. (Tad) Wike in 2017, her infant son, Jack E. Wike, her grandson Erin Michael Laurie and her siblings, Martin Williams, Edna Jane Day, Catherine Atwell, Glenn E. Williams, Sarah Braden, Mary Alice Schell and Bonnell Tuttle.
Margaret is survived by her son, Steven Wike and his wife Melody of North East and her daughter, Susan Laurie and her husband Craig of Westfield, N.Y., three grandchildren, Ryan Laurie, (Sarah), Ann Fehrman and Katie Houpt, and four great-grandchildren, April, Silas, Barrett and Verna Mae, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa., on Saturday, December 28, from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral services there at 4 p.m. Rev. Eric Leonard will officiate.
Interment will be in North East Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East, PA 16428 or to the Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park St., North East, PA 16428.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 27, 2019