Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Margaret F. (Flavin) Taft


1917 - 2019
Margaret F. (Flavin) Taft Obituary
Margaret F. (Flavin) Taft, age 102, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Born on April 4, 1917, in Donora, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William J. and Marie Burke Flavin.

She was preceded in death by Edward Taft, her beloved husband of 58 years, in August 2000, and her brother, William, in 2005.

Peg is survived by her sons, J. Burke Taft (Jane) and William F. Taft (Suzan), daughters, Meg Mackey (Tim) and Maureen Beck (Edward), seven grandchildren, Edward, Kate and Eve Taft, Sarah Proper (Bob), and Andrew Beck, and Kyle and Tessa Mackey and three great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Wednesday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and are invited to the Funeral Mass on Thursday at St. Patrick Church at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 5031 West Ridge Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 5, 2019
