Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
8:00 PM
Funeral service
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Margaret H. Ahlbrandt Brecker Skrypczak


1926 - 2019
Margaret H. Ahlbrandt Brecker Skrypczak Obituary
Margaret H. Ahlbrandt Brecker Skrypczak, age 93, of Erie, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was born in Wilkesburg, Pa., on May 23, 1926, daughter of the late Carl and Hilda Ahlbrandt.

Margaret was a nurses' aide at various nursing homes in the area. She loved to read and write letters.

Margaret is survived by five children, Cheryl Brecker, Robert Brecker (Cindy), Debra McKenna (Francis), Mark Brecker, and Gary Brecker; one brother, David Ahlbrandt (Martha); one sister, Jane Ahlbrandt; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Brecker; second husband, James Skrypczak; and two brothers, Carl and Bill Ahlbrandt.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8 p.m. conducted by Chaplain David Myles, of Heartland Hospice. Contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 21, 2019
