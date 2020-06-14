Margaret Hall
1980 - 2020
Margaret Hall, age 39, of Erie, passed away June 11, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. She was born in Erie on December 7, 1980 to Walter and Barbara St. Cyr Hall.

Margaret graduated Central High School, she volunteered her time between many organizations, mainly Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church. To know Maggie was to love her, she will be missed by many.

She is survived by her sister, Michelle Hornaman (James), nieces and nephews, Walter, Desiree, Destiny, Breehanna and Brennan Hornaman; and her two cousins, Anne and Carrie DeBello. Margaret is further survived by her four children, and cousins, Dakota, Eelaynna, Payton and Armani.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Hall and Barbara St. Cyr Hall, her aunts, Sandra DeBello, Cecile Rounds, and cousins, Richie St. Cyr and Johnnie Olson.

Memorials may be made to Burton Quinn Scott Funeral Home in the care of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc. Downtown, 602 W. 10th Street, Erie. Please contact family for private celebration of life service information.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

