Margaret I. "Marge" Santos
1935 - 2020
Margaret I. "Marge" Santos, 85, of Edinboro, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at home. She was born in Donora, Pa., on February 8, 1935, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Pritoka.

Marge graduated from Conneautville High School and attended Ora Jean Beauty Academy. She worked in the offices of Pittsburgh Plate Glass in Erie, and in the cafeteria at James W. Parker Middle School.

Marge was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, the Edinboro Senior Citizen Center, and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Edinboro and its Altar Rosary Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2001; two brothers, Robert (Sue) and Donald Pritoka; a sister, Dorothy (John) Lazan; and a niece, Patty Lazan.

Survivors include two daughters, Debbie (Earl) Letzelter, of Clarence, N.Y. and Sally (Dan) Foulkrod, of Edinboro; two sons, Robert (Laurie) Santos, of Edinboro and Anthony (Laura) Santos, of Erie; a sister, Ruth (Joseph) Kuligowski, of Erie; two sisters-in-law, Jean (David) Rexford, of East Springfield, Joan Bucho, of Fairview; seven grandchildren, Brian (Danielle) Letzelter, Eric (Marnie) Letzelter, Scott (Katie) Letzelter, Trenten Foulkrod, Josh, Nicholas, and Christian Santos; two great-grandchildren, Harrison and Vienna Letzelter; and many nieces and nephews.

The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Friends may call at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 128 Sunset Dr., Edinboro, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. All CDC guideline requiring face masks and social distancing will be in effect.

Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Crossingville, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Church, 128 Sunset Dr., Edinboro, PA 16412, or to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 2206 W. 15th St., Erie, PA 16505.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 23, 2020.
October 22, 2020
Dear Sally, Bobby,Debbie,Tony and family.
Please know how much we loved your mom. She was a Christ centered servant. She was a great example to all who knew and loved her. Thank you for sharing her with us all through the years. She was the queen maker of pierogis. We were blessed to have loved such a wonderful lady. With our deepest sympathy.
The Gilbert's
Robert & Harriet Gilbert
Friend
October 22, 2020
