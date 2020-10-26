1/1
Margaret J. "Peg" Hull
1937 - 2020
Margaret J. "Peg" Hull, 83, of Girard, died on Friday, October 23, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born in Washington, Pa., on October 12, 1937, the daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor (Kerr) Probst.

Peg was raised in Ligonier and Washington Pennsylvania areas. Following high school, she continued her education at California State Teachers College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1958.

She taught in the Erie School District for many years, beginning at Hamilton elementary and later from Roosevelt Middle School, retiring in 1993. During her teaching career, she was also owner of Greenetree Boarding and Riding Stables in Waterford. Peg was a longtime member of Delta Kappa Gamma, National Society of Women Educators.

During her retirement years, she worked at Green Twig Nursery and later at Honeycutt Nursery.

Peg was well known as the President of the Erie Hunt & Saddle Club for many years and had been a member of that organization since 1963. She was a longtime promoter of equestrian sports and taught riding lessons for many years at Hobby Horse on Sterettania Road. Peg was also well known as "The Announcer" at many local horse shows.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harry, and Robert Probst.

She will be greatly missed by her family, which include her husband, James E. "Jim" Hull, whom she married on August 23, 1984 in Murrysville, Pa.; her children, Mary Rogers of Corry, Bob and Brenda Carr of Erie and Amy and Jerry Troncone of Millcreek; grandchildren, Tricia and Mark Smith, Matthew Carr and Megan Liebel; one great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Smith; and a brother, Thomas Probst of Hawaii.

Friends may call on Thursday from 2:30 p.m. until the time of a Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Erie Hunt & Saddle Club, c/o Jim Hull 9443 Falls Rd., Girard, PA 16417, or donate a book in Peg's memory to the Erie Public Library.

To send condolences, go to edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
02:30 PM
Edder Funeral Home
OCT
29
Prayer Service
05:30 PM
Edder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Memories & Condolences
October 25, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of this. Peg was such a wonderful woman. I have many fond memories of her teaching me lessons at Hobby Horse when I was young. I was lucky enough to run into her again during my daughter’s years at EHSC. She will be missed.
Carmen and Carly Goodson
