Margaret J. Jones, "Peggy," age 80, of Centerville, Pa., passed on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa. She was born in Oil City, Pa., on March 5, 1939, daughter of Vera and Jay Burch.
A dedicated and loving Christian, she spent the majority of her life serving the Lord and others. She was pastor of the Mossgrove Pilgrim Chapel Church in Centerville, Pa. for thirty years. Afterwards, she spent five years assisting many as a health care aide. She loved serving the Lord and enjoyed being a pastor for many years. She shared her home as a foster parent to three young men, whom she adopted a few years later. Recently, she attended Mount Joy Church in Cochranton, Pa.
She was preceded in death by siblings William Burch of Tucson, Ariz., Robert Burch of Bristol, R.I., Fred Burch of Tucson, Ariz., James Burch of Tucson, Ariz., and Ruth (Burch) Warner of Kennerdell, Pa.
She is survived by her children Tim and Victoria Jones, Andrew Jones, and Brandon Jones of Centerville, Pa., her sister Helen JoAnn (Burch) Banta of Waterford, Pa., a sister Linda White of Centerville, Pa., and her brother Donald Burch of Oklahoma City, Okla. She is also survived by many grandchildren, her niece Amanda Stahlman, two nephews Harry Tilford and Steven Tilford and many more nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Friends and family are welcome to join in her life celebration memorial service at Washington Valley Christian Church, 1771 Conneauttee Rd., Cambridge Springs, Pa., on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Sonja Shirley, of Mount Joy Church in Cochranton, Pa., will be officiating. Condolences may be sent at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 18, 2019