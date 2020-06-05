Margaret Jene (Nelson) Schlering, died May 10, 2020. Born in Fairview, Pa., on August 15, 1927, a daughter of Frank and Bertha Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
She is survived by two children, Ted (Diane) and Marte, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one sister.
Funeral services were private.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 5, 2020.