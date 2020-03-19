|
Margaret Kearney Krumpe, 69, of Waterford, passed away peacefully, at her residence, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born in Erie, on April 11, 1950, a daughter of the late Edward L. Kearney, Jr. and Evelyn Bauer Kearney.
Margaret graduated from St. Benedict Academy and worked at Marine Bank until 1972. She went on to become a "Domestic Engineer." She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church and a longtime, active, member of the La Leche League of Erie. She enjoyed canning, gardening, and cooking. She especially loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, in infancy, Mary Magdelene Kearney.
Survivors include her husband, David Krumpe; four daughters, Jen Troncone (John) of Erie, Julie Groenendaal (Gene) of Erie, Eileen Hinds (Jason) of Union City, and Anna Winschel (James) of Erie; two sons, Peter Krumpe (Kendra) of Mechanicsburg, Ohio and Ben Krumpe (Kelsey) of Belleville, Ill.; 14 grandchildren, Veda, Maili, Porter, Giovanna, Generoso, Bozena, Lily, Helena, Abigail, Amelia, Levi, Aiden, Elliot, and Francesca; four sisters, Pauline Kowalski (Don) of Erie, Jane Cap (John) of Waterford, Bridget Hinkler (Terry) of Erie, and Kathleen Armagost of Cambridge Springs; two brothers, David Kearney and Thomas Kearney (Kerrie), all of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, funeral services and burial will be private.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to Safe Journey, P.O. Box 208, Union City, PA 16438, or to the Women's Care Center of Erie County, 4408 Peach St., Suite 101, Erie, PA 16509. (Please write "In Memory of Margaret Krumpe" on memo line.)
The Krumpe family would like to thank all of Margaret's friends for their thoughts and prayers during this time. Your support and understanding are greatly appreciated.
