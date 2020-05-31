Margaret Koval Veoni
1932 - 2020
Margaret Koval Veoni, age 87, of Erie passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. Mary's Home East.

She was born on October 14, 1932 in Hubbard, Ohio, the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Danko Koval.

Margaret was a graduate of Carlow College and had taught in Erie Diocesan Schools. She loved teaching young children, and in her spare time enjoyed arts and crafts.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Almerico (Elmer) Veoni, who died in 2010.

Margaret is survived by nieces, nephews, and some very special friends.

Funeral services will be private with burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Home East, 607 E.26th St., Erie, PA 16504.

Arrangements by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.

Published in Erie Times-News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
