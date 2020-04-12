|
Margaret L. Chapin, 89, formerly of Albion and Girard, Pa., and more recently Johns Creek, Ga., passed away on April 8, 2020, peacefully, in her daughter's home.
She was born in West Springfield, Pa., to Roy Peters and Ida Heckman Peters Fobes, on July 25, 1930.
She graduated from AAHS in 1948 with honors. She married Robert E. Chapin, who passed in 2007, after 59 years of marriage. Previously, they had retired to Punta Garda, Fla. in 1985 and returned to Girard in 2005.
While dedicated to caring for her husband and children, Margaret was employed for 29 years as District Manager for Erie Times-News until she obtained her real estate license and was associated with both Holland Realty and Leo Allen Realty. She was also associated with Lake City Homes in sales for many years. Home and family were the central joy of her life and so it followed that nothing gave her more satisfaction than to help people find the home of their dreams and financing they never thought they could obtain.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and was active in the Albion Garden Club and AA Fair Association where she served as Director of Fair Queen Pageant for seven years. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as other family and friends and enjoyed cooking and baking for them. She was famous for her apple pie and deviled eggs. She was very active also enjoying music, dancing, decorating, gardening, flower arranging, aerobics, biking, bowling, playing board games, snowmobiling, boating, water-skiing, and entertaining family and friends in her home and the cottage she and her husband built on Lake Erie.
Margaret truly had a servant's heart in whatever she was doing and for whomever she was with. After her husband's passing, she volunteered at Pleasant Ridge Manor in Girard and was involved with the Veteran's Honor Project at Girard and St. John's Cemeteries.
Margaret was preceded in death by her son Russell (Butch) Chapin in 1977, her daughter Mara Gray in 1983, granddaughter Michelle Gray, husband Robert, and grandson Shawn Gray.
She is survived by daughter Sandra Kaufman and her husband George of Johns Creek, Ga., six grandchildren George Kaufman IV, Christine Zeiler, Eric Chapin, Lisa Carlson, Marsha Stevens and Kevin Chapin; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She had a love of life in spite of the trials and adversity that came her way. She was an elegant lady, always kind and grateful, living and dying with dignity and grace.
Due to the current pandemic, an intimate burial will be held at the Springfield Cemetery with a later memorial service to be held at the Edder Funeral Home Inc., in Girard, on July 25, 2020, which would have been Margaret's 90th birthday. Memorials may be made to the , Greater PA Chapter, 4261, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505, phone (814) 456-9200.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020