Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Catherine's Cemetery
Titusville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kurtic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. (Shape) Kurtic


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret L. (Shape) Kurtic Obituary
Margaret L. (Shape) Kurtic passed away peacefully, at 90 years of age, on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Margaret was born on January 9, 1929, in Bentleyville, Pa.

She graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1945. Margaret retired from GTE after forty-three years of service. She enjoyed family and friends, golf, card club, and traveling. In her later years she was on a first name basis with the bartender "Will" at Oakwood, "He knew how to make a Bloody Mary!"

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kurtic, parents, Fred and Helen Shape, sister, Jane Spix, and brother, John Shape, a nephew, Chip Wolfe, and a niece, Darlene Dillemuth.

She is survived by her many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Saturday, November 2nd at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Titusville, Pa., immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Erie City Mission, 1017 French St., Erie, PA 16501.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
Download Now