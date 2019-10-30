|
Margaret L. (Shape) Kurtic passed away peacefully, at 90 years of age, on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Margaret was born on January 9, 1929, in Bentleyville, Pa.
She graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1945. Margaret retired from GTE after forty-three years of service. She enjoyed family and friends, golf, card club, and traveling. In her later years she was on a first name basis with the bartender "Will" at Oakwood, "He knew how to make a Bloody Mary!"
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kurtic, parents, Fred and Helen Shape, sister, Jane Spix, and brother, John Shape, a nephew, Chip Wolfe, and a niece, Darlene Dillemuth.
She is survived by her many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Saturday, November 2nd at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Titusville, Pa., immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Erie City Mission, 1017 French St., Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2019