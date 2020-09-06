Margaret L. "Peg" (Bresnan) Baker, age 87, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Manchester Commons. She was born in Greenville, Pa., on April 30, 1933 a daughter of the late Robert E. and Mary J. (Bell) Bresnan.
Peg was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She worked at Saint Vincent Hospital as a Registered Nurse and was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and going to Las Vegas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest H. Baker, a son, David P. Baker and a sister, Nancy Shaffer.
Survivors include her four children, Mark R. Baker his wife, Valerie, Michael J. Baker his wife, Sherri, Lynn M. Dietz her husband, Bill and Mary M. Claudio her husband, Evan all of Erie and a daughter in law, Eileen Baker of Delaware, OH; twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street on Thursday from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Entombment will be in Gate of Haven Mausoleum. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 W 26th St. Erie, PA 16508.
