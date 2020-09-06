1/2
Margaret L. Peg (Bresnan) Baker
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret L. "Peg" (Bresnan) Baker, age 87, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Manchester Commons. She was born in Greenville, Pa., on April 30, 1933 a daughter of the late Robert E. and Mary J. (Bell) Bresnan.

Peg was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She worked at Saint Vincent Hospital as a Registered Nurse and was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and going to Las Vegas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest H. Baker, a son, David P. Baker and a sister, Nancy Shaffer.

Survivors include her four children, Mark R. Baker his wife, Valerie, Michael J. Baker his wife, Sherri, Lynn M. Dietz her husband, Bill and Mary M. Claudio her husband, Evan all of Erie and a daughter in law, Eileen Baker of Delaware, OH; twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street on Thursday from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Entombment will be in Gate of Haven Mausoleum. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com

Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 W 26th St. Erie, PA 16508.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved