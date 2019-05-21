Margaret L. Wisniewski, age 87, of Erie, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Woodlands Memory Unit of Springhill Nursing Home. She was born in Erie on September 28, 1931 a daughter of the late Paul and Helen Rzadkowski Hoffman.



Marge was a graduate of East High School and was employed at General Electric for many years where she met the love of her life Ronald B. Wisniewski whom she married on June 24, 1961. She left General Electric to raise her children and later resumed working at PBI Industries for several years.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald B. Wisniewski on June 26, 2017, and three sisters, Dolores Hoffman, Marcella Swanson and Loretta J. Hoffman and one brother, Paul Hoffman and a son-in-law, William Anthony (spouse of daughter Julie Anthony).



Marge was an active member of St. James Catholic Church. She had a warm and loving smile, she was a wonderful cook and appreciated the company of others. She enjoyed crafts, painting and ceramics, organizing events and meeting with friends for card club and neighborhood Christmas holiday traditions in her earlier years. She also loved traveling, cooking and hosting for the holidays, and was an avid Penn State football fan, but most important to Marge was spending time with her family. She was a self-less loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and she always put the needs of others ahead of her own.



She is survived by a daughter, Julie Anthony of Erie, two sons, Michael Wisniewski (Paula) of Stow, Ohio and Steven Wisniewski (Michele) of Erie, nine grandchildren, Kristen Hrinda (Aaron), Joseph, Amanda, Emily, Nicole and Faith Wisniewski and Daniel, Madeline and Laura Anthony. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Logan and Carter Hrinda and many nieces and nephews.



Friends may call on Wednesday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc 2502 Sassafras St. Erie, PA, 16502 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.



The Funeral Mass will be held at St James Church 2635 Buffalo Rd. Erie PA, 16510 at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.



The Family would like to thank the staff at Woodlands/Springhill for their love and care, and especially Steffany who always made her smile.



Memorials may be made to of Greater Erie Pennsylvania or St. James School.



