1/
Margaret M. Dunegan
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret M. Dunegan, age 68, of Edinboro, passed away unexpectedly, at her home, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born in New Kensington, Pa., on November 3, 1951 to the late Francis and Labow Maduk Meyer.

Margaret received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Edinboro University and taught school at Cathedral Preparatory School and Villa Maria Academy. She was a member of Our Lady of Lake Catholic Church in Edinboro where she sang in the choir, and she enjoyed traveling, especially to National Parks, and woodworking with her late husband, William Dunegan.

Margaret is survived by her two sons, Justin McCreary and his wife, Victoria, and their children, Daniel, Jerusha, and Caleb, all of Albuquerque, N.M., and Ryan McCreary and his wife Melissa, and their children Aidan and Mason, all of Edinboro, also, a sister, Alice Bruncsak, and two brothers, Frank Meyer and Ray Meyer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Marcia Frack.

Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home, 306 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Monday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Lake Church on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Daniel Hoffman officiating. Committal service and burial will follow at Edinboro Cemetery.

To share condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Van Matre Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lake Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Matre Funeral Home
306 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-2413
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Matre Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved