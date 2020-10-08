Margaret M. Dunegan, age 68, of Edinboro, passed away unexpectedly, at her home, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born in New Kensington, Pa., on November 3, 1951 to the late Francis and Labow Maduk Meyer.
Margaret received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Edinboro University and taught school at Cathedral Preparatory School and Villa Maria Academy. She was a member of Our Lady of Lake Catholic Church in Edinboro where she sang in the choir, and she enjoyed traveling, especially to National Parks, and woodworking with her late husband, William Dunegan.
Margaret is survived by her two sons, Justin McCreary and his wife, Victoria, and their children, Daniel, Jerusha, and Caleb, all of Albuquerque, N.M., and Ryan McCreary and his wife Melissa, and their children Aidan and Mason, all of Edinboro, also, a sister, Alice Bruncsak, and two brothers, Frank Meyer and Ray Meyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Marcia Frack.
Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home, 306 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Monday evening from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Lake Church on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Daniel Hoffman officiating. Committal service and burial will follow at Edinboro Cemetery.
