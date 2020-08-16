Margaret Marian "Marge" Finney, 97, of Edinboro, passed away peacefully, at her home, on August 1, 2020, with her daughter by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, George S. "Putt" Finney; her parents, Katherine and Stanley Kondrat; her brother and sister-in-law, Al and Gloria Kondrat; and her sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Whitey Squires.
After high school and secretarial school, Marge worked at Westinghouse Electric Corporation as an Executive Secretary. After her marriage, she moved to Chicago, Ill. with her husband, and then to Edinboro, Pa. where they resided until their deaths. She enjoyed being a mother and a homemaker, also working for a time at Edinboro University's Campus Bookstore.
Marge treasured her time with family and friends. She loved Edinboro Lake, Erie's Peninsula, and being outdoors. She enjoyed ice skating, cross country skiing, bicycling, walking, and gardening, as well as knitting, sewing, needle work, and quiet time at home.
Marge is survived by her daughter, Barbara; son, James (Stephanie Fabian); son, Kenneth (Kate); four grandchildren: Gabriel (Charlotte) Fabian, Trina Finney, Jennica (David) Brodeur, and Alaina Finney; three great-grandchildren: Callum and Latham Brodeur and Saiorse Fabian; and special grandson, Dustin Nesbitt.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Sue Abramoski and Nicole Beiter, who cared for Marge with unwavering love and devotion, and to VNA Hospice / Kathy Miller, RN for her love and support in Marge's final days.
A memorial date, time and place will be announced some time in the future when it is safe for family and friends to gather to honor Marge and celebrate her life.
Marge loved her friends and loved her family, as we dearly loved her; she will live forever in our hearts.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Edinboro Historical Society, 126 Water St., Edinboro, PA 16412, or to Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16412. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com
