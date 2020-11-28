1/1
Margaret Mae "Mimi" Kleckner
Margaret Mae "Mimi" Kleckner, 79, of Dewittville and formerly of Sherman, N.Y. and Erie, Pa., passed away at her home on Monday, November 23, 2020.

She was born on August 14, 1941 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Hunter and Nancy Jane Byrd Pierce.

Mimi had worked as a waitress for Spinner McGee's for many years and was also a Quality Control Specialist for Plastek Industries in Erie, Pa.

She enjoyed taking bus tours, word seek puzzle books, crocheting, her dogs, Christmas time, especially all of the lights and most of all, time with her family.

Mimi is survived by two children; Traci (Patrick Fote) Mason of Stockton, N.Y. and Brady (Kim) Kleckner III of Ripley, N.Y., five grandchildren; Tabetha Bedner of Dewittville, N.Y., Austen (Courtney Jacokes) Mason of Frewsburg, N.Y., Emeleerose (Dylan Murphy) Mason of Sherman, N.Y., Tiffany (Shane) Erhard of Hartfield, N.Y. and Whitney (Michael Walker) Kleckner of Sherman, N.Y., one great-grandson; Travis Walker, and her loyal and loving dog; Apollo.

She was preceded in death by her husband; Brady R. Kleckner II, whom she married May 7, 1964 in Fairview, Pa., her parents, two daughters; Robin Raucci Kleckner and Bonnie Wainright Kleckner, and one son-in-law; Thomas Mason.

At Mimi's request, there will be no services observed. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations can be made to the Chautauqua County Humane Society, 2825 Strunk Road, Jamestown, NY 14701.

To leave a remembrance or to post condolences to the family, please visit freayfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freay Funeral Home - Mayville
139 S Erie Street
Mayville, NY 14757
(716) 753-7144
