May 1, 1962 - October 19, 2019
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our sister Maggie. She was born in Erie, the beloved daughter of the late Jim and Annette (Sheridan) Hoffman.
She graduated from Villa Maria Academy and attended Gannon College. She had a long career managing numerous CVS locations in the tristate area. She was a wonderful cook, a backyard gardener, a devoted Buffalo Bills fan, an avid reader and a country music fan.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Dickie, sister Susan and beloved dog Jasmine.
She is survived by her brother Gerry and Leslie Brown, and sister Mary Ann Tatara and husband Jim of Camp Hill, Pa. Also surviving her are two nieces, a nephew and great-niece.
Maggie was fiercely independent and enormously loving and she will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. She left us too soon.
Burial will be private. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019