Sister Margaret Greenly (aka Sister Mary Andrew) passed away peacefully, at Walnut Creek Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by family and friends, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Erie, Pennsylvania. Sister Marge was born on November 14, 1954, at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California.
In January 1974, Sister Marge entered a life of service with the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity, at St. John's Villa in Carrollton Ohio.
Sister Marge studied nursing at Jefferson College in Steubenville, Ohio and received a teaching certificate from Franciscan University. She served as the Director of Health Services at St. John's Villa as well as the Director of Residential Services. She was known for her quick wit, sense of humor and deep love for children. She was known to always have a supply of Guardian Angel coins and bible verse cards to provide encouragement to anyone who was in need.
Sister Marge was preceded in death by her parents Mitchell and Madeline Greenly of Buena Park, California and siblings Michael, David, Rosemary and Helena.
Sister Marge is survived by the members of her community the Sisters of our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, Sister Althea Johns, as well as her siblings Brenda Zamorano, Tom Greenly, MaryAnn Miller, Matt Greenly, Mark Greenly and Jim Greenly. Sister Marge is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews.
Sister Marge's family would like to thank all of those at Blessed Sacrament Church, the Becker and Sornberger families, and many wonderful friends for the love and support you provided to Sister Marge. A special "thank you" goes to caretaker and friend Patty George for the many years of faithful service and friendship to Sister Marge.
Family and friends may call at Quinn Funeral Home, 728 West 9th St., Erie, on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1626 West 26th St., Erie, followed by the burial at Trinity Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to gather for a luncheon to celebrate Sr. Marge's life at Blessed Sacrament Church afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sr. Marge's favorite charity, . You may go online to fundraising.stjude.org and search for Sr. Marge Greenly Memorial Fund. For the full obituary, go to www.quinnfuneralhomeerie.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 14, 2019