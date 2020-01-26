|
Margaret Marie "Peg" Beute, 69, of Knoxville, passed away on January 15, 2020, at her home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Peg grew up in Lawrence Park, Pennsylvania. She moved to Knoxville in 1973 and began working for Knox County Schools; this was a relationship that lasted the rest of her life. She then began working for Gateway Books, eventually managing several stores and opening stores for them all over the country. After that, Peg opened the Floppy's Software Store with friends and managed that store for several years.
In 1980, Peg graduated from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Wildlife and Fisheries Science. Shortly thereafter she began her career at Ijams Nature Center as an environmental educator. She worked there for over 20 years. During her time there she organized River Rescue, became a member of the Water Quality Forum, designed the Living Clean and Green program along with Lyn Bales, organized Waterfest and helped open the hearts and minds of thousands of children to the wonders of nature through owl prowls, canoe trips, summer camps and much more.
Peg was a board member at CTV and was a regular on the show that Ijams put on. She was also regularly on Alive at Five on WBIR, speaking about programs at Ijams and other subjects concerning the natural world.
Peg was a supporter of the Lady Vol Softball and Basketball teams and enjoyed going to those games.
She was preceded in death by her parents Albert Beute and Myrtle Beute.
She is survived by her life partner Jane Rule, her brothers Albert Beute (Roberta) of Great Falls and Jeff Rule (Tammy) of Knoxville, her sisters Pam Masiroff (Bill) of Erie, Mary Glover (Jim) of Knoxville, Anne Rule (Mary) of St. Simmons, and Amy Rule (Patti) of New Market, also her nephews Sam Glover, Kirk Beute, Matthew Beute, Corey Rule, and Sam Rule, nieces Lisa Finnell, Amy Smith, Carly Masiroff, Hannah Krogerma, Beverly Young, and Katie Buckner, and also, many great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Peg's life at Ijams Nature Center on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m.
There will also be a service in Erie, Pennsylvania at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Ijams Nature Center, Thompson Cancer Survival Center, Knoxville Firefighters Association, or The University of Tennessee Medical Center Hospice Services.
Arrangements are by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920, (865)577-6666.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020