Margaret Mary Ferko


1934 - 2019
Margaret Mary Ferko Obituary
Namaste

Margaret Mary Ferko, age 85, of North East, Pa., died peacefully, on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was born in Canonsburg, Pa., on March 2, 1934, the daughter of the late John and Margaret E. Furchak Ferko.

She was also preceded in death by a niece and great-nephew.

She is survived by her brother Jim (Fran) Ferko, of Cranberry Township and several nieces and nephews.

She was a graduate of St. Gregory High School, with a Bachelor's degree from Mercyhurst College, a Master's degree from Gannon University, diploma in Theology from Regis College Toronto, Canada, Clinical Pastoral Endorsement as a Multifaith Chaplain in Canada, and Registered Nurse Certificate in New York State.

As a Benedictine Sister from 1952-1987, she taught for 25 years in Erie Catholic Diocesan Schools, including Cathedral Prep, Venango Christian, Mercyhurst Prep, Sharon, St. Benedict Academy and St. Mary's. She was a nurse for ten years at various places, including St. Vincent, VA Hospital and Ball Pavilion.

She left the sisterhood to become the Multifaith Chaplain and Director of Pastoral Care for ten years at St. Joseph Hospital and Home for Aged in Guelph, Ontario, Canada.

Margaret was a member of Women's Cursillo # 5 and St. Gregory Parish, North East, Pa. She was a dual citizen of Canada and the United States.

Namaste: The Source of life and love in me, Honors the Source of life and love in You. 10,000 year old Hindu prayer. This was one of her favorite greetings and she shared it with everyone.

May you be peaceful: (mind)

May you be happy: (spirit)

May you be well: (body)

Buddhist Blessing

In accordance with her wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed. Arrangements were handled by Burton Funeral Home, 602 West 10th Street. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019
