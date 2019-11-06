|
Margaret "Peggy" Ann Marie (Carr) Butts, age 84, of North East, passed away peacefully, at her residence, on Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1935, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Earl Thomas Carr and Clara (Ballman) Bowen.
Peggy was truly a gifted individual with a warm heart. She was always there to encourage, support, and show love to everyone, especially her grandchildren. By sharing her wonderful sense of humor and wit, Peggy had the ability to make everyone around her laugh and smile. She enjoyed jazz music, singing, dancing, going to the casino, traveling, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Butts; daughter, Trina Carr; brothers, Robert, William, Earl, Jack, Richard, Fritz, and Eddie; and sisters, Ellen Carr McKelvey and Alice Carr Noonan.
She is survived by her children, Lucinda Doyle (Michael) and Gregory Carr (Jonna); granddaughter and caretaker, Trista Wilson; grandchildren, Rylee Doyle and Chase Doyle (Julia); brother, Lester Carr (Margie); sister, Elsa Carr (Patricia); and great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Drew, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Thursday, November 7th from 3-6 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of Erie, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
