|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Ashton, 78, of Girard, died on Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019, in the comfort of her home, with family, following an extended illness.
She was born on July 17, 1941, to the late Paul and Mary (Senyo) Winne in Erie, Pa.
She graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1959, and upon graduation, started working at Great Lakes Freezer Plant in Lake City, as a secretary and later as a cost clerk. Peggy later worked at PHB Die Cast, and most recently at Copes-Vulcan until her retirement.
She was a member of New Life Community Church in Fairview, where she volunteered with community and social functions. Peggy had many friends. She always had a smile. Kindness was her trademark.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Jack E. Ashton, whom she married on July 17, 1961, in East Springfield; two sons, Jack E. Ashton, II and Michael S. Ashton; and grandchildren, Maggy, Clara, Noah, Wolfgang, Spencer and Ethan.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there on Monday at 10 a.m.
Burial will take place in Hope Cemetery .
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Life Community Church, 1755 Lord Road, Fairview, PA 16415.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 19, 2019