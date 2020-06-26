Margaret Peggy Corner
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Peggy" Corner, age 86, of Meadville, Pa., passed away peacefully, at home, on June 24, 2020. She was born on October 14, 1933, in Beaver County, Pa., to the late Harlan Porter and Mary Catherine (Henkel) Byers.

She owned and operated several dress shops in Conneaut Lake and Cochranton. She was a member of the Wynmore Club (a small community outreach charity). Peggy enjoyed doing crosswords and playing cards at the Senior Center. She also enjoyed watching cooking channels and the PGA Golf Tour on TV.

Peggy was of Christian faith.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Diana) Corner of Edinboro, Pa. and Reverend Larry (Cindy) Corner of Punxsutawney, Pa.; grandchildren, Lisa (Danny) Jakubuwski and their children, Zachary and Makayla of Ft. Myers, Fla., Paul (Marcia) Corner and their children, Josiah and Anastasia of Seattle, Wash., Nathan Corner of San Diego, Calif., Jessica McGowan and her children, Caleb, Joshua and Nathan of Rockford, Ill., Keely McGowan (Geoff) and her children, Carter and Dexter of Vancouver, B.C., Danielle McGowan of Ft. Myers, Fla. and Brady McGowan of Los Angeles, Calif.; one sister, Betsey Corner of Arizona; her former husband, Edward Corner of Alabama; and many close friends.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Harlan Porter Byers, JR. and George Byers.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wynmore Club, in c/o Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335, or Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave., Meadville, PA 16335.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home & Crematory
614 Baldwin St
Meadville, PA 16335
(814) 724-7860
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved