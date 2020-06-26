Margaret "Peggy" Corner, age 86, of Meadville, Pa., passed away peacefully, at home, on June 24, 2020. She was born on October 14, 1933, in Beaver County, Pa., to the late Harlan Porter and Mary Catherine (Henkel) Byers.
She owned and operated several dress shops in Conneaut Lake and Cochranton. She was a member of the Wynmore Club (a small community outreach charity). Peggy enjoyed doing crosswords and playing cards at the Senior Center. She also enjoyed watching cooking channels and the PGA Golf Tour on TV.
Peggy was of Christian faith.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Diana) Corner of Edinboro, Pa. and Reverend Larry (Cindy) Corner of Punxsutawney, Pa.; grandchildren, Lisa (Danny) Jakubuwski and their children, Zachary and Makayla of Ft. Myers, Fla., Paul (Marcia) Corner and their children, Josiah and Anastasia of Seattle, Wash., Nathan Corner of San Diego, Calif., Jessica McGowan and her children, Caleb, Joshua and Nathan of Rockford, Ill., Keely McGowan (Geoff) and her children, Carter and Dexter of Vancouver, B.C., Danielle McGowan of Ft. Myers, Fla. and Brady McGowan of Los Angeles, Calif.; one sister, Betsey Corner of Arizona; her former husband, Edward Corner of Alabama; and many close friends.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Harlan Porter Byers, JR. and George Byers.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wynmore Club, in c/o Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335, or Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave., Meadville, PA 16335.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 26, 2020.