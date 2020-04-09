Home

Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Margaret Peggy L. Watson


1933 - 2020
Margaret Peggy L. Watson Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, and Grammie

Margaret "Peggy" L. Watson, 86, of Erie, died suddenly, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Millcreek Community Hospital. Peggy was born on May 15, 1933, in Erie, the daughter of the late Gordon and Elizabeth Mahoney.

She graduated from Sacred Heart parish grade school and Villa Maria Academy. Peggy then worked as a private secretary at Mazeroff's and the Erie Forge until she married the love of her life, Jack, whom she affectionately called "Dear." Peggy was a devoted homemaker and loved entertaining. She had a way of making everyone feel welcome. Her hobbies included baking, cooking, crafts, and making floral arrangements. She was also an avid reader and loved to travel and vacation with her family. She especially loved Hilton Head Island.

Peggy was a devout Catholic and made many novenas throughout her life. She had a special devotion to the Sacred Heart. Peggy anonymously donated to many charities, sponsored seminarians at St. Mark's, and, during the holidays, donated meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas and made many individual Easter baskets for children in need. She was a long-time member of St. George Catholic Church and its Rosary Society

Peggy is survived by three daughters, Beth Palilla and her husband Frank, Maggie Gammon and her husband Ralph, and Suzzie Esper and her husband Dr. Erik; and a son, John Watson and his wife Diane. In addition, she is survived by three sisters, Mary Lichtenwalter and Betsy and Sally Mahoney; and seven grandchildren, John (and his wife Arina) and Justin Watson, Joseph, Mariah and Andrew Gammon, and Lauren and Benjamin Esper; and two great- grandchildren, Sofia and Daniel Watson.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her brother, James Mahoney; her sisters-in-law, Mary Anne Mahoney and Betsy Schultz; and her brother-in-law, Fred Lichtenwalter.

Peggy was also loved and admired by countless nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was a beautiful woman and will be sadly missed by all.

Due to the pandemic and Holy Week, funeral services will be private. Peggy's family will have a memorial mass celebrated in St. George Catholic Church at a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ANNA Shelter www.theannashelter.com" target="_blank">(www.theannashelter.com) or to the Carmelite Monastery, 510 E. Gore Road, Erie, PA 16509.

Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 9, 2020
