Wife, Mother, Nana
"Anyone that met her liked her, anyone that knew her loved her."
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Martin Curtis, age 85, of Harborcreek, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 in the arms of her loving husband, Donald. She was born September 4, 1935 to the late John C. and Madeline Sullivan Martin.
She married Donald R. Curtis, July 14, 1956, at St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Erie, PA. and together they raised their three daughters and one son with love in Erie.
One of the best descriptions of Peggy can be summed up by this quote: "The strongest women aren't always the loudest ones. Sometimes they're the ones who quietly do good behind the scenes…making a difference through kindness and love."
No man had a more loving wife and no child had a more loving or caring mother. Peggy was a homemaker for many years while Don finished night school at Gannon. She then obtained her real estate sales license and enjoyed meeting people and finding them homes. Her career then took her to Erie County where she retired as the office manager for District Justice Carmie Hogan Munsch in 1998.
As her children grew, Peggy led by example, teaching them to be involved and informed citizens. Current events and the news were always topics of discussion in her home. Education was a priority, kindness to all and an open door policy to our friends was the standard. She trusted our judgment and it worked.
Peggy led by example, teaching loyalty by staying true to her friends of 70 years – the "Club Girls" of the St. Ben's Class of 1953. She was a proud St. Benedict graduate and her club girls met from 1953 until the present day nearly monthly.
She was also proud of her Irish heritage and the family tree she and a Sullivan cousin completed along with a cousin's club they began and a reunion they hosted. She owned a small farm on Highmeyer Road in Harborcreek for 35 years, which provided plenty of fruit for baking pies and canning jellies. The grandchildren enjoyed Nana's farm immensely and had a garden there which even supplied baby food.
Her hobbies included gardening, water aerobics, reading and her favorite – traveling. When her children were young, Peg and Don camped extensively throughout the United States and Canada. Allegany State Park in New York was a favorite spot since 1962. Peggy and Don just drove there a few weeks ago to see the leaves. After retirement, they traveled throughout Europe, Alaska and cruised to Bermuda and the Caribbean.
The last few years of Peggy's life were a struggle during which she taught us a great final lesson- persistence, to fight and never give up. She was on oxygen for five years with COPD, heart failure and severe arthritis. She wanted to make it to 85 and that she did! She had a wonderful past few months and her last day on earth was spent enjoying a beautiful, sunny fall day outdoors with Don and a couple of her children.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her only sibling, John H. Martin and his wife, Alicia.
Peggy is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Donald R. Curtis; her daughter, Karen Kalivoda (Donald) of Erie; son, Mark Curtis (Robin) of Erie; daughter, Pamela Urann (David) of Duxbury, Mass.; and daughter, Sandra Hartman (Marty) of Beaver, Pa.; grandchildren, Kirstin Saunders (Timothy) of Columbus, Ohio; Timothy Kalivoda of Gainesville, Va., Jennifer Bohrer (Jacob) Columbus, Ohio, Benjamin Urann (Haley) Kingston, Mass, Kelsey Urann of Duxbury, Mass., Marcus Urann of Jacksonville, Fla., and Connor Hartman of Beaver, Pa.; and great-grandchildren, Grayson, Everett and Claire Saunders and Charlotte and Fox Bohrer all of Columbus, Ohio. She is also survived by her goddaughter, Sharon Coursey (Peter); a close nephew, John F. Martin (Marianne); and several other nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome to call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday, November 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. James R.C Church. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Brevillier Village, 5416 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511, or to the memorial set up for Margaret Curtis at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Peggy wishes to say "Until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand."
