My deepest sympathies.to you all.

Peggy was the most kind and loving person I have ever known . I will cherish her memory for ever.

Her love and faith in God is matched by her love for her sweetheart husband .. And her children and grandchildren.

Fly high dear Peggy . The angels rejoiced the day you were born and rejoice now as you take your place in Glory's Holy Land .

With much love . Mary

Mary Montgomery

Friend