Margaret Peggy Moore
Margaret "Peggy" Moore, of Erie, passed on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home, following a brief illness. Peggy was born on May 10, 1941, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, to George and Betty "Balsiger" Moore.

She graduated from Grove City High School in 1959. Peggy retired from the Lord Corporation in 2007 after 39 years of service. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and great-aunt.

Peggy is survived by a brother, George (Linda) Moore, a niece, Kelly (Kevin) Hall and their three daughters, Emily, Ashley, and Grace, and a nephew, Kevin Manco.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Carol Manco.

There will be no public viewing or funeral services. Should friends desire, contributions for medical and funeral expenses may be sent to the Estate of Margaret Moore, 7625 Copper Glen Street, Columbus, Ohio 43235.

A private ceremony will be held, at a later date, at Crestview Memorial Park, Pine Township.

Arrangements are by Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., Grove City.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Funeral Home - Grove City
306 Bessemer Ave.
Grove City, PA 16127
(724) 458-7790
