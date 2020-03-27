|
Margaret "Peggy" Nock Richardson, age 84, of Erie, passed away March 23, 2020, peacefully with her husband at her side, after a period of declining health. Peggy, as she was known by all, was born March 4, 1936, in Wilmington, Del., to the late Clifton and Nellie Ehart Nock.
As a child of a railroad executive, she moved with her family more than a dozen times, primarily in eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware. She earned a Bachelor's of Arts degree from West Chester (University) State College, a Bachelor's of Science degree, and a Masters of Arts degree from Edinboro (University) State College. She combined her love of the arts and education as a music, science and gifted program teacher for over 27 years, 25 years in the Millcreek School District. A gifted musician, Peggy was an organist and music director for several religious congregations, first in Edinboro and later for the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Erie (where she met her second husband). She was also a Certified Financial Planner.
In addition to the arts and education Peggy was a dedicated and accomplished volunteer leader and philanthropist. She was a steadfast and loyal volunteer and supporter of many wonderful organizations and institutions in Northwest Pennsylvania. She served in leadership positions on many boards and committees and often was singled out as the driving force for positive change throughout the community and beyond. She devoted 30 years of service to the Erie Philharmonic, as a board member with oversight of the Jr. Phil, and co-founder of the orchestra's Education Program. One time Peggy was the orchestra's guest conductor. In 2009 she was honored for "outstanding service, generosity and leadership" and transitioned to Director Emeritus of the Phil's Board of Governors.
Her accomplishments have been appreciated and recognized through numerous awards both individually and shared with her husband Al. These include the Doll Award (2019), the United Way Tocqueville Award (2015), the Women Making History Award (2007), the Prophet of Peace Award (2011) and the Erie NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award (2011). She founded the Edinboro University's Friends of Music Organization, and served as its first chairwomen. She also was instrumental in establishing the Edinboro University's Philanthropy Council, as well as serving on the Edinboro University Presidents Advisory Council. She and her husband were recognized during a Gala in the Orchard at Porecco College, for their commitment to Edinboro University's mission of higher education. Together they established and for 20 years have been annually funding the Frederick Douglass Scholarship for African American high school students graduating from Erie Public schools.
Some other boards and organizations she contributed to include the Asbury Woods Partnership Board, the advisory committee for the Community Foundations Schuster Fund Endowment, Young People's Chorus of Erie, United Way's Women in Action, SafeNet as well as the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Erie.
She traveled many places with her beloved Al, including: frequent trips to visit her son and his family in California, four times visiting her daughter's family in Europe, once traveling on the Queen Mary II to England, multiple visits to Al's cousin in Vienna, several trips to Merida in Mexico, plus trips to Belize, Costa Rica, and several Caribbean islands. She also enjoyed many Road Scholar programs and a few cruises, including the highlight of sailing on the Sea Cloud yacht for a tour of Caribbean Gardens.
On many trips to other countries, she and Al often attended operas, including in the Sydney Opera House and in Auckland, New Zealand while trekking Hawaii and the Pacific Rim.
Peggy was a major art collector, with emphasis on works created by local visual artists. She also collected "Roseville" Pottery which was founded in Ohio in 1890, just as the Arts and Crafts movement was peaking. Sixty years later Roseville Pottery closed. Peggy's collection comprises more than 70 pieces merging utility with artistic design. In her spare time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, and for a while was a member of the Erie Torch Club.
Peggy accepted people of all races, genders and creeds. With compassion she advocated for those without voice, displaying an ability to both "lead" and "follow" depending on the individual circumstance. Desiring no personal gain, Peggy lived her daily life to the fullest while bringing her unique tools of a lifetime to the world she lovingly shared with others.
With her first husband she had two children: Carol (Mark) Bellini of Cochranton, Pa. and Robert (Lissa) Uhleman of Redding Calif.. In 1989 she married the love of her life, Albert "Al" Richardson Junior, who brought four wonderful stepchildren into her life: Albert Richardson III of Swarthmore, Pa., Emily Richardson of Philadelphia, Pa., Anne (Andrew) Stevens of Gloucestor, Mass., and Lisa (Daihi Sproule) Richardson of West St.Paul, Minn. Together Peggy and Al have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Grandchildren include Lynn (James) Thomas, Dr. (Major, USAF) Karen (Stephan Gdanetz) Bellini, Mary (Tom) Kinslow, Brieanna Uhleman, Senior Airman (USAF) Nicholle Uhleman, Carson (Esmeralda Gonzoles) Stevens, and Julianna (Jonathan Tosch) Stevens. Great-grandchildren include Henry, Anthony and Andrew Thomas, Theodore and Charlotte Gdanetz, Sophie Kinslow, Payton Smith, and Magda Tosch. Peggy is also survived by her brother William (Pat) Nock of Omaha, Neb. She is further survived by several nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Clifton Nock Jr., and his wife Joyce formerly of South Dakota, by their son, and by her stepson-in-law Rick Fine.
As a final gift of love and giving Peggy requested her body be offered to the Humanity Gifts Registry for anatomical study and research. With her very large and extended family, living across the USA and overseas, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Peggy's name may be made to the Erie Philharmonic Orchestra or Edinboro University of PA. The family expresses their gratitude for the members of Sarah Reed's staff who cared for Peggy the past four years. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
