Margaret Pfister Howell, age 84, of Erie, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at St. Mary's East.
She was born in Erie, on June 12, 1935, a daughter of the late Robert and Hazel Norman Pfister.
She attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Academy High School.
Margaret was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Lawrence Park, where she resided for almost 60 years. She loved her family and especially cooking for them. Many of her favorite memories came from the large Sunday dinners she always cooked for her family and anybody else that showed up to the table. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and women's weekend trips with her friends.
She and her husband owned and operated Clancy's Tavern for 15 years. She had also been a manager and server at the Buoy Restaurant for over 20 years and was a server for several other restaurants and clubs in Erie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Howell; a son, Bruce "Bruno" Howell; a sister, Joan Virgilio; and a brother, Robert Pfister.
Margaret is survived by four sons, Richard "Ranger" Howell and his wife, Susan, of McKean, Jeffry Howell, David Howell and his wife, Jill, all of Erie, and Daniel Howell and his wife, Stephanie, of Harborcreek; a daughter, Michelle Collier and her husband, John, of Coconut Creek, Fla.; ten grandchildren, David, Daniel, Molly, Patrick, Chad, Colton, Meg, Hadley, Matthew, and Sam; and four great-grandchildren, Madison, Weston, Liam, and Xander; a sister and dearest friend, Susan Ryan and her husband, Peter; two brothers, William Pfister and his wife, Judy and James Pfister and his wife, Irene; and a sister-in-law, Janet Pfister. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, 602 West 10th St., Erie, on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. with Rev. Michael DiMartinis officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Home of Erie, 607 East 26th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 27, 2020