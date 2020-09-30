Margaret Rose "Peggy" Bowers, 65, of Edinboro, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born in Erie on April 13, 1955, the daughter of the late Donald and Frances Bowers.
Peggy worked for the General McLane School District for many years. She had a love for cats and horses, and enjoyed baking and decorating cakes, especially for her family.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Bowers Jostes, Donna McDowell and Bettie Wagner; and four brothers, Donald, James, William and Edward Bowers.
Survivors include her daughter, Ann (Dini) Kumar, and son, Tony (Nicole) Brooks, both of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Jayne Landers of Cambridge Springs and Judy Cummings of Edinboro; three brothers, Jack Bowers of California, Richard Bowers of Virginia, and Fred (Susan) Bowers of Edinboro; five grandchildren, Izaak Brooks, Anjali Kumar, Hema Kumar, Adyson Brooks and Mason Brooks. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that were dear to her heart.
The family would also like to thank John Gosik for his special friendship and for taking great care of her.
Friends may call at the Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 210 Erie Street, Edinboro, on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend services there on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery in Cambridge Springs. Memorials may be made to Diabetes Association
of Western PA, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.