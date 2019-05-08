Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
Margaret Shull, age 89, of Seneca, South Carolina, formerly of North East, died on March 5, 2019, at Cottingham Hospice House in South Carolina. She was born on May 10, 1929, in Erie, to the late Vance and Ruth (Videtto) Rouse.

After graduating high school in 1947, she went on to Grove City College and then finished at Penn State University, where she studied home economics.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Shull; sons, Thomas Shull (Patti) of Salem, South Carolina and Rev. Robert Shull (Linda) of Akron, Ohio; grandsons, Benjamin Shull and Joshua Shull; great-granddaughters, Piper and Scout Shull; and great-grandson, Jack Shull.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of a memorial service at 11 a.m. Officiating the service will be her son, Reverend Robert Shull. Memorials may be made to the Cottingham Hospice House, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, South Carolina 29672. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 8, 2019
