Margie A. Benninger, age 80, of Erie, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
She was born in Bolivar, N.Y. on November 14, 1939, a daughter of late Frank and Lavina Sherwood Prentice.
She graduated from Bolivar High School. She worked as a nurse assistant and in various customer service positions throughout her life. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. George Church. She was active with the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed doing puzzles and bingo with the ladies. She loved to gamble. She was a strong woman with a fighting spirit. She was a loving mother and cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son David Benninger Jr., two sisters Gussie Mae Prentice and Doris Prentice and her lifelong companion, Richard Kowalczyk.
She is survived by five children: Teresa K. Prentice, Anita Wybiral, Tina (Jeff) Tombaugh-Merritt, William (Michelle) Allen and Jill (Pauline Adams) Allen; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her siblings: Charles Prentice, Vernon Prentice, Elizabeth Osgood and Ruth Ives.
Arrangements were private, handled by Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St. Erie, PA 16502. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020