Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Benninger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie A. Benninger


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margie A. Benninger Obituary
Margie A. Benninger, age 80, of Erie, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

She was born in Bolivar, N.Y. on November 14, 1939, a daughter of late Frank and Lavina Sherwood Prentice.

She graduated from Bolivar High School. She worked as a nurse assistant and in various customer service positions throughout her life. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. George Church. She was active with the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed doing puzzles and bingo with the ladies. She loved to gamble. She was a strong woman with a fighting spirit. She was a loving mother and cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son David Benninger Jr., two sisters Gussie Mae Prentice and Doris Prentice and her lifelong companion, Richard Kowalczyk.

She is survived by five children: Teresa K. Prentice, Anita Wybiral, Tina (Jeff) Tombaugh-Merritt, William (Michelle) Allen and Jill (Pauline Adams) Allen; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her siblings: Charles Prentice, Vernon Prentice, Elizabeth Osgood and Ruth Ives.

Arrangements were private, handled by Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St. Erie, PA 16502. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -