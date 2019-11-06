|
Margie Johnson, 86, of Erie, passed away at UPMC Hamot, on November 4th, following a heart attack several days before. She was surrounded by the loving presence of her grateful family.
Margie was born in Fresno, California on December 3, 1932, to the late Clyde and Mildred Douglas.
She and her mother moved to Erie in 1946, and upon her mother's remarriage, she became the stepdaughter of William J. Howell. In 1950, she graduated from East High School.
Through the decades that followed, she was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker until she returned to school and became a hairdresser. In September of 1990, she married Paul Johnson, with whom she remained happily united until her death. The two were members of Lakewood United Methodist Church.
Margie was the matriarch of an extended family, which relied on her as the hub. She helped keep everyone connected and updated. For years she worked very devotedly with Rainbows (children of divorced parents). In later years she was an instructor with water aerobics. Her grandchildren will long remember the sleepovers she hosted for them, as well as the numerous other ways she touched their lives. Through all of her years Margie's joy was enhanced by the warm companionship of her pet dogs, the last of which was a spunky chihuahua named Louie.
Margie is survived by her husband of 29 years, Paul Johnson; three children, Bob Verno of Carlisle (and wife Luanne), Susan Barzano, and Sallie DiPlacido (husband Mark); two stepchildren, Annie Haibach and Mary Siegel; ten grandchildren, Jennifer Pfeffer, Julie Leamer, Mark DiPlacido, Mike DiPlacido, Jenna DiPlacido, Adam Haibach, Jacob Haibach, Sam Haibach, Paige Siple, and Sadie Siegel; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, November 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Pastor Bob Lewis will officiate, assisted by Pastor Bob Verno. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Memorial gifts can be sent to St. Jude's Hospital for Children, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 6, 2019