|
|
Margie Peters Chmielewski, 88, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Home East. She was born in Lorain, Ohio, on December 26, 1930 a daughter of the late James and Mary Mazur Peters.
Margie was a 1948 graduate of McKean High School and worked at Erie Resister for ten years before working as a kitchen aide at St. Mary's Home East for over 20 years before retiring in 2006. She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Edmund Chmielewski, and one sister, Roseanne Toflinski.
Survivors include three daughters, Marie Merski, Catherine Chmielewski, and Linda Wyant and her husband, Von, all of Erie; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Service at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Monday at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be private in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to a . Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 24, 2019