|
|
Margo Lynn North, age 69, of Fairview Township, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital following a brief illness. She was born in Erie on October 3, 1949, a daughter of the late Lewis and Rita Marshall Eccles.
Margo was a supervisor at the Sarah Reed Children's Center and most recently was a foster parent for over fifteen years.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Moffatt; one brother, Ronald Potter and one sister, Janet Scofield.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years Chuck North; her children, Amanda North, Gregory North, Tess North, Brandi North, River North, Rebecca Moffatt and Shirley Ostrowski. She is further survived by many more foster children, who still referred to her as mom.
In following with Margo's wishes there will be no public calling hours or services. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16504.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019