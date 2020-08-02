October 25, 1935 – July 25, 2020
Margareta Maria Vitali (known as Margot), 84, died peacefully, on July 25, 2020, in the loving company of all three of her children.
The second of three children, Margot was born in the village of Deggendorf in Bavaria, Germany, to Maria and Wilhelm Stettmaier.
The family soon moved to Munich, where Margot's parents were tailors of fine suits and dresses. There the family persisted through the extraordinary difficulties of World War II — they regularly hid during bombing raids, and experienced lengthy separations from one another as children were moved out of the city for safety. Margot told harrowing stories of subsisting on foraged foods in the woods for days at a time while soldiers occupied the village. These years had a powerful impact on her and her siblings, as the war years made them feel like orphans.
Later she attended business school and became the office manager of a respected architectural firm. While working there, she met Louis Vitali in 1955 on a blind double-date. Lou was stationed at the U.S. Air Force base outside of Munich when one of his buddies had a date with a friend of Margot's. The click was immediate. They married in Munich and eventually had their first child, Michael, in Germany.
The new family traveled across the Atlantic by ship to begin life in the United States. Margot slowly learned the culture and language, and eventually gave birth to two more children, Michelle and Marc. It was a grueling transition to an unknown country and language, but she loved her husband and adored her kids. Margot eventually became a naturalized American citizen.
She was a joiner. Margot belonged to many bowling leagues, a sailing club, various women's groups, and always acted as a booster for her children's activities. At the Red Dragon Canoe Club in New Jersey, Margot rose to the office of Vice Commodore and proudly managed many of the club's activities. She modeled a life of service and hard work to her children. She demonstrated loyalty, an extraordinary work ethic, creativity, enthusiasm, and unconditional love in all she did.
When her husband Lou died in 1999, she moved to Edinboro, Pennsylvania, where her daughter had recently become a professor at the university. There she bought a house, tended her garden, watched over her grandchildren, and cared for her many pets as well as stray animals.
For many years Margot volunteered at Thrifty Threads, the thrift store at Our Lady of Lake Church. She loved Presque Isle, Lake Erie, and the many nature-oriented activities and sights of Northwest Pennsylvania.
In her last years she received an extraordinary level of support and care from Springhill Senior Living in Erie, particularly from Sanela Tutic and the entire memory care team. This group of professionals carried on their critical work with an almost priestly devotion to the dignity of each person in their care.
Margot is survived by her three children Michael, Michelle, and Marc; by their spouses Sharon Vitali, Steve O'Neill, and Kerry Vitali; by her five grandchildren Francesca (30), Mae (22), and Leo (20) of Chicago, and Madeleine (26) and Henry (20) of Edinboro, Pennsylvania; and by many nieces and nephews.
Margot cherished lifelong friendships from her early career and pre-war childhood in Germany. She is survived by many of them: Elisabeth Glück, Ella Schmidtner, Lotte Aita, Bill Auer and Gaby Sterlacci. Of her birth family, she is survived by her younger sister Renate Ciampone, who resides in Munich.
Her immediate family will have a private celebration of Margot's life in the future when it is safer to do so, post-pandemic. Brugger Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Please remember and celebrate Margot by doing any of her favorite things — caring for your neighborhood, enjoying the company of your loved ones as often as possible, and being a faithful friend to the vulnerable. A gift in Margot's name can be made to the Asbury Benevolence Fund https://www.asbury.org/foundation/benevolent-care/ or the Erie Humane Society https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/
target="_blank">(https://www.asbury.org/foundation/benevolent-care/
) or the Erie Humane Society https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/"
target="_blank">(https://www.eriehumanesociety.org/
).
Perhaps most of all, be kind, thoughtful and welcoming to immigrants. Margot brought so much goodness to this country when she arrived, and her legacy of goodness lives on.
