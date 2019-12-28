|
Maria A. Torino Wells passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born on November 6th, 1934 in Erie, Pa., the daughter of the late Frank P. and Anna D. (Ricci) Torino.
Maria graduated from Academy High School in 1952 and attended Erie Business Center. After graduation, she held positions with Erie Insurance and General Electric. She was an also a medical secretary for several years prior to starting a family.
Throughout her life, Maria enjoyed baking, gardening and listening to music. She was a lifelong member of St. George Catholic Church. Maria was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. Despite her sweet nature, Maria was an exceptionally strong person who showed great courage in the face of adversity, particularly with her own health. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Maria joins her loved ones, James R. Wells husband of 64 years, and her son James Ryan Wells.
She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl A. Wells of Denver, Colo., Karen L. Wells (Patrick A. Haller) of Erie, Pa, and a son, Robert F. Wells of Denver, Colo. Additionally, Maria is survived by four grandchildren Jamielynne (Joel) Albright, Nicole (Andrew) Aucoin, Michael Kneidinger and Matthew (Rebecca) Kneidinger, as well as five great-grandchildren, Jett, Julia and Jeanie Albright of Cincinnati, Ohio, Camilla Aucoin of Dayton, Ohio and Maria Kneidinger of Union City, Pa., as well as many nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements are being handled by the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506. Burial will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a .
